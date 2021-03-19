 Skip to main content
Bushel Boy president to speak at Chamber Ag Breakfast
Bushel Boy Farms President Chuck Tryon and Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig will serve as keynote speakers at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's 39th Annual Ag Breakfast.

The breakfast, to be held at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Music Man Square, celebrates National Ag Week. Tryon will share information about Bushel Boy's hydroponic tomato-growing operation, and Naig will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Iowa's ag community.

Mason City Ag Breakfast

Approximately 300 community members and farmers attended 2019's 37th annual Mason City Ag Breakfast held at Music Man Square.

In-person attendance at the event is sold out, but those interested in attending virtually can sign up on the chamber's website (www.masoncityia.com) to receive a link to the program.

Tickets are $12 per person and $5 for students. A portion of the proceeds from the event will fund a scholarship at North Iowa Area Community College for a student studying Ag Business.

