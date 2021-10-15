 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brian Buffington promoted to director of fixed operations at Lichtsinn RV

Brian Buffington has been promoted to director of fixed operations at Lichtsinn RV. Buffington will lead fixed operations including service, parts, finishing and quality control departments.

Buffington is a graduate of Waldorf College with a degree in business administration and management. 

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City offers factory fresh Winnebago motor homes and is one mile down the road from the Winnebago Factory.

Brian Buffington

Brian Buffington
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News