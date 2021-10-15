Brian Buffington promoted to director of fixed operations at Lichtsinn RV

Brian Buffington has been promoted to director of fixed operations at Lichtsinn RV. Buffington will lead fixed operations including service, parts, finishing and quality control departments.
Buffington is a graduate of Waldorf College with a degree in business administration and management.
Lichtsinn RV in Forest City offers factory fresh Winnebago motor homes and is one mile down the road from the Winnebago Factory.
Jaci Smith
Editor
