Agri-Management Services, Aspen Grove Investments change name

Agri-Management Services and Affiliates was formed in 2019 due a merger and acquisition between three companies: Agri-Management Services, Aspen Grove Investments and Growthland Realty and Appraisal. Due to the variety of services provided by the three companies, each name was used in the appropriate capacity for the service provided. After operating under these umbrellas for nearly three years, the company is consolidating under the name Growthland.