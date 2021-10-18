43 North receives accreditation, Top Workplace honor

43 North Iowa has been issued CARF accreditation based on its recent survey.

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value and optimal outcomes of services.

43 North Iowa has been accredited for a period of three years for its six community employment services programs. These include employment supports, job development, community integration, employee development services, supported living and transition services (youth programs).

This represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization following CARF standards. 43 North undertook a peer review process and hosted an on-site visit.

“Achieving CARF accreditation for three years is reflected upon all of us working together through the pandemic and merger. I am proud to have been working here for 25 years! I see the passion and commitment employees have in helping clients reach their full potential. Our merger provided a unique opportunity to shape the future and culture with past traditions. It also lets us explore new opportunities to increase our community impact as a new organization,” said Kelly Kratz, JobLink Service manager.

The news comes on the heels of 43 North Iowa receiving Top Workplace recognition for the seventh year in a row from technology partner Energage. An anonymous survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

43 North Iowa’s mission is helping people with disabilities find their way through home, employment, and community experiences. 43 North Iowa is a CARF Accredited, United Way Agency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.