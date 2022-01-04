 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

43 North Iowa announces new and retiring board directors

  • 0
43 North Iowa outgoing board members

43 North Iowa retiring board directors Tracy Worley and Craig Miller.

The 43 North Iowa Board of Directors announced incoming and retiring board members on Dec. 2, according to a press release.

Three new board members will serve for the term beginning January 2022: Kevin Meyer of First Citizens Bank, Sarah Yaggy of MercyOne, and Andrew Johnston of Laird Law Firm.

Two retiring board members were recognized for their years of service. Craig Miller from First Citizens Bank served for 18 years and Tracy Worley from MercyOne served for 14 years. The two helped with the 43 North Iowa transition as a new entity from merging the North Iowa Transition Center and NIVC Services Inc.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News