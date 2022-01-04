43 North Iowa announces new and retiring board directors

The 43 North Iowa Board of Directors announced incoming and retiring board members on Dec. 2, according to a press release.

Three new board members will serve for the term beginning January 2022: Kevin Meyer of First Citizens Bank, Sarah Yaggy of MercyOne, and Andrew Johnston of Laird Law Firm.

Two retiring board members were recognized for their years of service. Craig Miller from First Citizens Bank served for 18 years and Tracy Worley from MercyOne served for 14 years. The two helped with the 43 North Iowa transition as a new entity from merging the North Iowa Transition Center and NIVC Services Inc.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.