Buena Vista University spring semester dean's list
Buena Vista University recently released its spring dean's list. 

The dean's list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

North Iowa students who were named to the dean's list include:

Riley Flint, of Hampton; Sophia Mayer, Kirsten Linkenmeyer of Osage; Cassidy Miller, of Dumont; Marc Blong, Chloe Cheney, Lauren Hugi, Tina Ngo, Nicole Patrick, of Mason City; Shelby-Lyn Crane, Jordan Schmidt, of Charles City; Danielle Dorweiler, Abigail Wheatcraft of Clear Lake; Christina Greiman, of Garner; Hayli Hansen-Hutchinson, of Saint Ansgar; Rylee Horstman, of Britt; Kari Seger, of Northwood.

