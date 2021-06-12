Buena Vista University spring semester dean's list

Buena Vista University recently released its spring dean's list.
The dean's list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
North Iowa students who were named to the dean's list include:
Riley Flint, of Hampton; Sophia Mayer, Kirsten Linkenmeyer of Osage; Cassidy Miller, of Dumont; Marc Blong, Chloe Cheney, Lauren Hugi, Tina Ngo, Nicole Patrick, of Mason City; Shelby-Lyn Crane, Jordan Schmidt, of Charles City; Danielle Dorweiler, Abigail Wheatcraft of Clear Lake; Christina Greiman, of Garner; Hayli Hansen-Hutchinson, of Saint Ansgar; Rylee Horstman, of Britt; Kari Seger, of Northwood.
