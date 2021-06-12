 Skip to main content
Buena Vista University graduates
Buena Vista University graduates

Buena Vista University recently hosted graduation for the spring Class of 2021.

The following North Iowa students graduated:  

Cassidy Miller, of Dumont; Heather Danburg, Lauren Hugi, Lindsey Pike, Jacob Mitchell, Daniel Dodge, Angela Letscher, all of Mason City; Savannah Nelson, of St. Ansgar; Madison Gochanour, of Clear Lake; and Ryan Huffman of Osage.

Visit bvu.edu for more information about Buena Vista University.

