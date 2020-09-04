Britt's Brady Wilson NIACC Pappajohn Center's Entrepreneur of the Month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brady Wilson of Victory Chiropractic is the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC August 2020 Entrepreneur of the Month.

Wilson founded Victory Chiropractic in Britt, Iowa, in August 2017. He is a born and raised Britt native. While finishing his studies at Palmer Chiropractic School, Wilson decided he would come back to Britt to start his career.

“I always knew I wanted to come back to Britt to build my business and raise my family,” he said.

Wilson reached out to Jill Kramer, Hancock County Economic Development executive director, who reached out to Brook Boehmler, regional director of the North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center, to help with his plans purchase a building. Wilson also worked with BIDCO (Britt Industrial Development Corporation) and Eric Newton of First State Bank in Britt during this process.