Britt's Brady Wilson NIACC Pappajohn Center's Entrepreneur of the Month
Britt's Brady Wilson NIACC Pappajohn Center's Entrepreneur of the Month

Brady Wilson of Victory Chiropractic is the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC August 2020 Entrepreneur of the Month.

Wilson founded Victory Chiropractic in Britt, Iowa, in August 2017. He is a born and raised Britt native. While finishing his studies at Palmer Chiropractic School, Wilson decided he would come back to Britt to start his career.

Brady Wilson

Jill Kramer stands with Brady Wilson, NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center's Entrepreneur of the Month for August.

“I always knew I wanted to come back to Britt to build my business and raise my family,” he said.

Wilson reached out to Jill Kramer, Hancock County Economic Development executive director, who reached out to Brook Boehmler, regional director of the North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center, to help with his plans purchase a building. Wilson also worked with BIDCO (Britt Industrial Development Corporation) and Eric Newton of First State Bank in Britt during this process.

Wilson fully renovated a defunct Casey’s gas station building and lot. His familiarity with Britt meant that he could focus his real estate search on well-trafficked and easily accessible locations. By renovating the empty building, Wilson transformed a community eyesore into a center of community wellness. Reviving this vacant building in the heart of downtown Britt took time, hands-on help from both family and the community, and the support of local economic development and financial institutions.

Victory Chiropractic gives back to the community wherever it can by sponsoring events, school activities, tractor rides. Wilson used Victory Chiropractic’s grand opening to partner with a group raising money for new playground equipment.

While low overhead costs and high quality of life are key factors, there is another benefit of returning to your hometown to start a business: word of mouth marketing.

“When you live and work in a small town, people know who you are,” he said. “You have a reputation of trust to build your business on. And if you build a reputation of quality and good service, people will come because word travels fast in a small town.”

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, in partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, providea tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.

