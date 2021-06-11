Brews on the Beach to make return this summer

The annual Brews on the Beach event hosted by Lake Time Brewery is partnering up with the Clear Lake Rotary Club to make its return this summer.

“After a year off, we are looking forward to hosting this event with the Clear Lake Rotary Club this year to raise funds for local community projects,” said Bob Rolling, the owner of Lake Time Brewery, in a press release.

This will be the fifth Brews on the Beach event in the past six years after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over those five events, Brews on the Beach has raised around $40,000 and donated to projects and non-profits like Clear Lake Parks and Recreation, Clear Lake C.A.R.E.S, Everyone Plays and SPIN DEVO.

Brews on the Beach will host 20 local breweries, with more than 80 different types of beer expected to be available.

The event has moved venues for this year, now taking place in Clear Lake City Park to offer more space and shade for attendees, and will also be capped at 500 people this year to provide a more spacious event for those who attend.