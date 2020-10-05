 Skip to main content
Brett Mulkey joins MercyOne Forest Park Family Medicine
MercyOne Forest Park Family Medicine has hired Brett Mulkey.

Dr. Mulkey grew up in Mason City, and received his doctor of osteopathy from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colorado. He completed his residency at MercyOne North Iowa Family Medicine Residency program.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, MercyOne has implemented expanded safety protocols including temperature and symptom screening for all individuals who enter care locations, requiring face masks for all, implementing practices to ensure physical separation and increased cleaning. 

