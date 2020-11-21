 Skip to main content
Breaking Glass series to host the Rev. Norma Cook Everist
The Breaking Glass Leadership Series, hosted by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, will feature the Rev. Norma Cook Everist as its speaking in December.

The virtual event will be held from 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Dec. 3.

Everist is a Mason City native earned a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees and a Ph.D, and has spent her career as a teaching theologian, most recently at Wartburg Theological Seminary for 38 years. She has published 14 books and more than 100 articles.

Tickets are $10 for chamber members, $20 for non-members. Register online at masoncityia.com or by emailing Kative Weitzel at kweitzel@masoncityia.com.

Everist faced rigid institutional barriers to woman serving professionally in the church. Her persistence paved the way for others.

Mason City Chamber of Commerce
