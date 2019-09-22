{{featured_button_text}}

Associate Investment Officer Brad Dummett successfully passed the Level I Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) examination and is a Level II CFA candidate.

Dummett is employed by First Citizens Wealth Management. 

The CFA designation is globally recognized and attests to a charterholder’s success in a study program in the field of investment management and research analysis. Brad has been with First Citizens for six years.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Brad Dummett

Brad Dummett

First Citizens Wealth Management offers dedicated office hours in Osage, New Hampton, and Mora, Minnesota.

For more information about First Citizens Wealth Management, please visit www.myfcb.bank, email wealth@myfcb.bank, or call 641-422-1600. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments