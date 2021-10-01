Boy Scouts honor local Silver Beaver Award winners

The Winnebago Council of the Boy Scouts of America has recently announced the 2021 recipients of the Silver Beaver Award. This award is the highest adult recognition given by the local council to honor and recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves by rendering noteworthy service of an exceptional character to youth from within and outside of the BSA within the 17-county service area of the Winnebago Council.

The Winnebago Council BSA Silver Beaver Class of 2021 includes:

Michael Bagur- Mike has completed over 65 BSA trainings, including Wood Badge in 2018. He has served as both cubmaster and as assistant scoutmaster, and has coordinated regional scouting events. He was the recipient of the Unit Leader Award of Merit, the Cubmaster Key, and the District Award of Merit.

Paul Lee - With over 30 years of continuous registration in the BSA, Paul has served in numerous positions on the unit, district, council, area, regional, national, and international levels of scouting. He has served the Winnebago Council as camp director for the Ingawanis Adventure Base, district chair, council vice president for membership, council vice president for advancement, council vice president for training, and as council commissioner.

Colin Devine Meyer- Colin is always serving the units of the Winnebago Council, in a particular way at the Ingawanis Adventure Base. As the caretaker for the Base, he has demonstrated his commitment to the property and being the champion for its unique role in nature preservation across northeast Iowa. Colin is an Eagle Scout, a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow, a past Winnebago Council summer camp staff member, and National BSA Camp School certified.

James (Jim) Watermiller - Jim Watermiller’s involvement in scouting spans over 55 years, since he joined in 1966. Earning the Eagle Scout award in 1973, he has given of himself in service to the youth of his community ever since. Most recently, Jim has served as assistant scoutmaster, committee member and committee Chair. He has received the God and Country award, and is a member of the Order of the Arrow.

Denise Wood - Currently serving as the district commissioner, Denise is vital in supporting the dozens of volunteers who bring the excitement of Scouting to the youth across northern Iowa. A 2009 District Award of Merit recipient, she is a Brotherhood Honor member of the Order of the Arrow. She has served 16 years as an assistant scoutmaster, merit badge counselor, and on the district committee. She is Wood Badge-trained and was the district volunteer of the year in 2016.

These recipients will be recognized during upcoming events of the Council throughout the fall, and their enshrinement ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Winnebago Council’s website and social media channels.

