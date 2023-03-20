Trinity United Methodist Church of Bolan, Iowa, 4214 Tulip Lane, Kensett, will be hosting a Baked Potato Lunch fundraiser from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Sunday. Come and sit in the updated dining hall of the church, or make and take your meal home.

Menu includes: Kittleson Brothers baked potato, several choices of toppings, choice of pie or refrigerated dessert and coffee or milk, for a minimum $10 donation. Funding will go toward replacement of the outdoor church signage.

Trinity holds traditional in-person worship services with Pastor Cory Allard every Sunday at 9:10 am, followed by a coffee fellowship time. All are invited and welcome to attend.

Please call Linda Nydegger with questions at 641-420-3048