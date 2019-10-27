{{featured_button_text}}
Hamiel

Ty and Lindsey Hamiel, of Mason City, are the parents of a daughter, Natalie Irene Hamiel born on August 21, 2019. She weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.

Natalie is welcomed by brothers Easton and Levi. Grandparents are Mike and Mary Hamiel and Jocee Kelly.

