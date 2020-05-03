Oscar Urbina and Anna VanHorn of Lima, Peru, welcome the birth of a son. Aliseo Urbina VanHorn was born at 5:13 a.m. on April 20, 2020, at Clinica Delgado, Miraflores, Lima, Peru. He weighed 7 pound and 5 ounces and was 19.7 inches long.
Aliseo’s grandparents are Chip and Teresa (Gobeli) VanHorn of Chula Vista, CA (formerly of Mason City). His great-grandparents are Marlene (and the late Leonard) Gobeli and Arlene VanHorn of Mason City.
