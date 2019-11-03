{{featured_button_text}}
Isenberger

Maynard Isenberger will turn 100 on November 16. He will be honored at an Open House on November 17th at Garner United Methodist Church from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a short program at 3 p.m. He requests no gifts please. Your presence will be his gift. Cards may be sent to 1240 Maben Ave, Garner IA 50438.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments