Wayne Larson of Sheffield will be honored at an Open House on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rockwell Sacred Heart Catholic Parrish Hall to celebrate his 90th Birthday. He was born on February 3, 1930, in Crystal Lake, IA. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 505 E. Gilman St., Apt. 111, Sheffield, IA 50475.