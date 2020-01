Vivian McEldoon was born in Omaha, NE on February 1, 1930. She attended grade school in Garner and graduated from School of Nursing Mercy Hospital. She married Bob McEldoon January 24, 1950. Their children include Kirby & Kay, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She worked 17 years at Mercy and retired from Public Health. She will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends.