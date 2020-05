In a bedroom above the Pioneer Café/Valley Grocery, during the war, a long awaited baby girl was born much to the delight of the entire community of Plymouth, Iowa. “Sister Valley” would be the name most would know her by, but her given name was Velma. On June 4, we celebrate her birth. Please celebrate with her by sending a card. Her address is: 435 19th St. S.W., Mason City, Iowa 50401. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Velma (Val) Valley Barnes!!