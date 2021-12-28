Turning 100 on January 1st! Dec 28, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday Elvera Salisbury 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 90th Birthday Happy Birthday Dave Dunn 90th Birthday Happy Birthday Betty Squier 100 Years Young Happy Birthday Betty Lysne