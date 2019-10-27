{{featured_button_text}}
Thompson bday

Richard D. Thompson, of Crystal Lake, will observe his 90th birthday on Friday, November 8, with a family supper. He was born November 8, 1929.

Greetings may be sent to: Richard D. Thompson, 10787 350th St, Forest City, IA 50436.

Happy Birthday with Love from your wife of 69 years and children: Kathy, Kevin, Kristi, Karen, and Kelly, and 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

