Richard D. Thompson, of Crystal Lake, will observe his 90th birthday on Friday, November 8, with a family supper. He was born November 8, 1929.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Greetings may be sent to: Richard D. Thompson, 10787 350th St, Forest City, IA 50436.
Happy Birthday with Love from your wife of 69 years and children: Kathy, Kevin, Kristi, Karen, and Kelly, and 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.