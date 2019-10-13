You have free articles remaining.
Theresa Marsh, of Greene, Iowa, is celebrating her 80th birthday on October 15, 2019. Please send special wishes to Terri at 3013 Foothill Ave, Greene, IA 50636.
Happy Birthday to our beautiful Mom! Lots of love from Julie, Jean and Paul, and Steve and Jolene!
