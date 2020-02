Edna Drewis will be celebrating her 100th birthday with family. She was born on February 17, 1920, on a farm near Frederika, IA. She married her husband Erwin in 1946, and he passed away in 1995. She has one daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Dale Mooberry of Osage. She has lived in Osage the last 10 years and is currently residing at Faith Lutheran Home. Cards and wishes may be sent to her at 914 Davidson Dr, Osage, IA 50461. She would love to hear from you.