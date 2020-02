Arnold Prohaska will celebrate his 90th birthday on February 12. On the same day, his son Tim will turn 60 and his son Don will turn 55. In addition to the two sons, four daughters joined Arnie and Thelma’s family, followed by 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Arnold and Thelma, of Clear Lake, winter in Arizona at 10220 East Apache Trail, Unit 73, Apache Junction, AZ 85120.