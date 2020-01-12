Still Devine at 99

Frances Morse will be celebrating her 99th birthday on Friday, Jan. 17. The party starts at noon with a roast beef dinner at the Osage Senior Citizens at 615 State St. Anyone wishing to join her for dinner should call the Osage Senior Citizens at 641-732-4260 by 8:30 a.m., Jan. 17. Following the meal, all card players are invited to join Frances in playing a round of 500. If you plan on playing cards, give Frances a call at 641-732-4155 so we know how many places to set. If you're only interested in cake and ice cream, come at 3:30 p.m. when we will light up the cake and serve ice cream. If you can't attend, send her a card at 615 Pine St., Osage, IA 50461.