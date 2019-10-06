{{featured_button_text}}
Olson bday

Do you know this lady? Maybe from Head Start, the Plaza Restaurant, Southside Center or BINGO. For anyone who knows Shirley Olsen, of Mason City, Iowa, we are having a surprise celebration for her 80th birthday. She will be honored at an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, located at 318 N Adams Ave, Mason City. We request no gifts please. She was born October 16 in Mason City.

