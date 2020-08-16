You have permission to edit this article.
Shirley Berry, 90
Shirley Berry, 90

Shirley Berry was born on August 21, 1930, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. She married Robert “Gunner” Berry on September 25, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Laurens, Iowa.

They raised four children: Matt, Sandra, Kevin and Anne. Shirley has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Shirley has been blessed with many wonderful friends during the sixty-plus years that she has resided in Mason City. Birthday greetings may be sent to Shirley at 320 1st Street N. E., Unit 103, Mason City, Iowa 50401.

