Sharon May of Mason City, Iowa, will be honored at an open house on September 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lakeview Community Center, 10 N Lakeview Dr, Clear Lake, IA, to celebrate her 80th birthday. She was born September 23, 1939. If unable to attend, cards and wishes may be sent to her at 421 S Carolina Ave., Mason City, IA 50401. No gifts please.
