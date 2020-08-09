Ron Pals, 90

Ron Pals, of Mason City, will be honored at a family dinner on August 15th to celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born on August 13, 1930. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1624 9th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401. We request no gifts please.
Ron worked for the telephone company for 40+ years starting in Iowa Falls, IA, then transferring to Mason City. He has two daughters, Rhonda and Leslie, and 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He loves the Hawkeyes!
