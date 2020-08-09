You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ron Pals, 90
0 comments

Ron Pals, 90

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pals Bday 8-9.JPG

Ron Pals, of Mason City, will be honored at a family dinner on August 15th to celebrate his 90th birthday.  He was born on August 13, 1930.  Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1624 9th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401.  We request no gifts please.

Ron worked for the telephone company for 40+ years starting in Iowa Falls, IA, then transferring to Mason City.  He has two daughters, Rhonda and Leslie, and 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.  He loves the Hawkeyes!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guess Who's Turning 90?
Birthdays

Guess Who's Turning 90?

  • Updated

Joan Watson will be celebrating her birthday with family on July 25, 2020. As a special request, we are asking her friends to honor her with a…

Nile - 7
Birthdays

Nile - 7

  • Updated

Happy 7th Birthday to our firstborn! We are so proud of how smart, caring, and creative you are. You are the best big brother ever! We all lov…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News