Richard Trimble, of Forest City, Iowa, will celebrate his 60th birthday Sunday, November 16.

A surprise card show will be held in honor of Richard’s 60th birthday.

Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 116 Central Dr, Forest City, IA 50436.

Remember, it’s a surprise – so if you see him don’t spill the beans!

