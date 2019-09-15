{{featured_button_text}}
Hodak bday

Pete Hodak, of Mason City, Iowa, will be honored at an Open House on Saturday, September 21, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Homer's Sports Bar and Grill, 1911 S Federal Ave, Mason City, to celebrate his 80th birthday. His actual birthday is September 24.

