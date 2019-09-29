{{featured_button_text}}

Bill and Joan Otterman will be honored at an Open House on Sunday, October 6, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Clear Lake Senior Center, 105 S. Fourth St., Clear Lake. Bill is celebrating his 95th birthday and Joan is celebrating her 87th. No gifts please.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments