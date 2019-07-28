A card shower is planned for Norma Fitzgerald’s 90th birthday.
Norma was born August 8, 1929, in Boone County, IA. She married Francis Fitzgerald on May 9, 1949. He died in 1989. Together they raised 4 children, Debbie Cahalan, Cay Folsom, and Michael Fitzgerald of Mason City, and Renee Preftakes of Oklahoma City. Norma has 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Birthday greetings may be sent to Norma at Kentucky Ridge Assisted Care Facility, 2060 S Kentucky Ave, Apt. 104, Mason City, IA 50401.
