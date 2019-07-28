{{featured_button_text}}
Fitzgerald

A card shower is planned for Norma Fitzgerald’s 90th birthday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Norma was born August 8, 1929, in Boone County, IA. She married Francis Fitzgerald on May 9, 1949. He died in 1989. Together they raised 4 children, Debbie Cahalan, Cay Folsom, and Michael Fitzgerald of Mason City, and Renee Preftakes of Oklahoma City. Norma has 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Birthday greetings may be sent to Norma at Kentucky Ridge Assisted Care Facility, 2060 S Kentucky Ave, Apt. 104, Mason City, IA 50401.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments