Nina (Venola) Diegel, 100
Nina (Venola) Diegel, 100

Diegel Bday 1-26.jpg

Wow! 100th Birthday

For Nina (Venola) Diegel

Sunday, February 2, 2020

We are so happy to celebrate with our Mom / Grandma / Great Grandma on her 100th Birthday! Everyone is invited to an Open House in her Honor at the Nora Springs Care Center Activity Room from 2:00 – 4:00 on Sunday, February 2nd.

After teaching, she and her husband, Lester, farmed north of Nora Springs, IA and raised two daughters. They retired in 1975 and kept busy with church activities, gardening, traveling and helping family. Lester passed away in 2001.

Venola’s two daughters are: Linda (Stephen) Duvall and Mary (Brian) Snell. Venola’s six grandchildren and their children include: Laura (James) Brown and Lola, Lucy and Calvin Brown; Megan (Bret) Hartman and baby; Julia (Stefan) Duvall-Hansen and Ida and Sol Hansen; Elise (Rex) Davidson and baby; Brendon (Katie) Snell and Bryce and Blake Snell; and Chris (Katie) Snell.

