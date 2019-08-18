{{featured_button_text}}
Slepicka bday

Monsignor Joseph Slepicka was born on August 23, 1929, in Mason City, Iowa, to Bill and Martha Slepicka. On Saturday, August 24, 2019, he will celebrate Mass at 4:00 p.m. during the 60 year celebration of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 Ninth Ave. S in Clear Lake, Iowa. A parish picnic will follow from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All are invited to attend and help Monsignor Joe celebrate this special birthday.

Birthday cards can be sent to 313 N 13th S., Clear Lake, IA 50428. No gifts are requested.

