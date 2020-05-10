Maxine Enfield, 90
0 comments

Maxine Enfield, 90

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Enfield Bday 5-10.jpg

Maxine Enfield will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, May 15, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 302 2nd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charlie Thrams, 95
Birthdays

Charlie Thrams, 95

Charlie Thrams will be 95 years young on Friday, May 8, 2020! Please help us celebrate his birthday by sending cards and wishes to:

Melvin Symes, 90
Birthdays

Melvin Symes, 90

Melvin celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday, April 8th. A family dinner to celebrate this event will be scheduled for a later date. Birth…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News