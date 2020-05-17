Martin Meier, 90

Martin Meier will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, May 19. Birthday greetings may be sent to him at: 515 Main St., Swaledale, IA 50477.
Happy Birthday!
With love from your family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Martin Meier will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, May 19. Birthday greetings may be sent to him at: 515 Main St., Swaledale, IA 50477.
Happy Birthday!
With love from your family
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.