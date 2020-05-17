Martin Meier, 90
0 comments

Martin Meier, 90

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meier bday 5-17.jpg

Martin Meier will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, May 19. Birthday greetings may be sent to him at: 515 Main St., Swaledale, IA 50477.

Happy Birthday!

With love from your family

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maxine Enfield, 90
Birthdays

Maxine Enfield, 90

  • Updated

Maxine Enfield will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, May 15, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 302 2n…

Dorothy Lundgren, 90
Birthdays

Dorothy Lundgren, 90

  • Updated

Dorothy Lundgren is celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday, May 21. Let's help her celebrate with a card shower! Cards may be sent in care of:

Dale Jensen, 90
Birthdays

Dale Jensen, 90

  • Updated

Dale Jensen, of Mason City, Iowa, is celebrating his 90th Birthday on April 20, 2020. Since an open house cannot be held at this time, please …

Gene Smith, 90
Birthdays

Gene Smith, 90

Eugene “Gene” Smith celebrates his 90th birthday on April 29, 2020. He has lived here in Mason City for 65 years.

Charlie Thrams, 95
Birthdays

Charlie Thrams, 95

Charlie Thrams will be 95 years young on Friday, May 8, 2020! Please help us celebrate his birthday by sending cards and wishes to:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News