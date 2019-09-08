Marie Wieck, of Clear Lake, Iowa, will be honored at an Open House on September 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Bunker – Clear Lake VFW to celebrate her 80th birthday. She was born November 30, in Britt, Iowa.
Please join Marie’s husband, Gary and her daughters to celebrate this wonderful woman. There will be food, family and friends. We look forward to seeing all of you, catching up and celebrating 80 years with Marie!
