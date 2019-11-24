You have free articles remaining.
The family of Madonna Whitehurst would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th Birthday, Friday, November 29. Cards and memories may be sent to her at: 2042 Hunters Ridge Dr., Mason City, IA 50401
