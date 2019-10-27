Lynn Griffith, of Mason City, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, November 6, with a card shower. Cards may be mailed to her at 402 Prairie View Ln, Mason City, IA 50401-2571.
“Happy Birthday” and Much Love to our Amazing Wife and Mom, from Karl, David, Randy and Family.
