{{featured_button_text}}
Griffith

Lynn Griffith, of Mason City, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, November 6, with a card shower. Cards may be mailed to her at 402 Prairie View Ln, Mason City, IA 50401-2571.

“Happy Birthday” and Much Love to our Amazing Wife and Mom, from Karl, David, Randy and Family.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments