Lorraine Reynolds celebrates 90 years!
0 comments

Lorraine Reynolds celebrates 90 years!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reynolds Bday 1-26.jpg

Lorraine Reynolds will turn 90 years old on February 1, 2020. Please help her celebrate by sending a card to Heritage Care Center, 501 S. Kentucky, Mason City, IA 50401. She will enjoy hearing from all of you!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Still Devine at 99
Birthdays

Still Devine at 99

Frances Morse will be celebrating her 99th birthday on Friday, Jan. 17. The party starts at noon with a roast beef dinner at the Osage Senior …

Arnold Pueggel, 100
Birthdays

Arnold Pueggel, 100

Please help Arnold Pueggel celebrate his 100th birthday by attending an open house at the Hub, (501 First Ave. N, Clear Lake) 1-2:30 p.m. on S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News