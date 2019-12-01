{{featured_button_text}}
Kulhavy bday

LoRee Kulhavy, of Mason City, will be honored at an Open House on Saturday, December 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave., Mason City to celebrate her 100th birthday. She was born December 8, 1919, in Mason City. Cards and wishes may be sent to her at 2501 W State St., Apt. 12, Mason City, IA 50401.

