Look Who’s 80!
Look Who's 80!

Juanita Pierce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 80th birthday, March 8. She will celebrate with a family dinner. Cards and wishes may be sent to 908 Ninth St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401. We request no gifts please.

