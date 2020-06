Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lois was born on July 3, 1930, in Mitchell County. She married Paul Morris on January 13, 1950. He died in 2011. Together they raised 2 children, Gerald Morris of Mason City and Jan Buchanan of Clear Lake. Lois has 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.