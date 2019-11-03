{{featured_button_text}}
Casperson

Leon Caspersen, of Clear Lake, Iowa, will be honored with a Family Dinner, to celebrate his 90th Birthday.

Leon was born on November 7, 1929, in Rockwell, Iowa.

Cards may be mailed to 409 1st Ave South, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

