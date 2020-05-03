Ken Scott, 90

90th Birthday!
Ken Scott, of Clear Lake, will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday, May 11. Cards and well wishes may be sent to him at 11642 Indigo Ave, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
