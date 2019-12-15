You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
John Haller, Marine Veteran, will turn 90 on Saturday, Dec. 21. A perfect occasion to celebrate this momentous milestone. Birthday greetings may be sent to The Meadows, 1600 10th St SE, Unit D1, Mason City, IA 50401. Wishing you joy & health, John. Cheers to 90 years!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.