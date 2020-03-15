Joe Bamrick, 95 years
Joe Bamrick, 95 years

Joe Bamrick, of Rockwell, Iowa, will be celebrating his 95th birthday on March 22, 2020, with his family. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 616 Southview Dr., Rockwell, IA 50469. We request no gifts please.

