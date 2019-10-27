Jeanette (Geer) Collins will turn 90 years old on Tuesday, November 5th! She was born to Ruth (Nelson) Geer and Ralph Geer, who resided in Mason City at that time. You are invited to help her celebrate by sending cards to her at The Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Drive, Sheffield IA, 50475.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.